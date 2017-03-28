Morton Goldberg Sells 8,919 Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG) Stock

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Morton Goldberg sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $26,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $28,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) opened at 2.34 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $23.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

