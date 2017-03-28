Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Cut by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,525 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,385,000 after buying an additional 8,303,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $380,254,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 12,318,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,029,000 after buying an additional 3,211,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,834,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,734,000 after buying an additional 2,530,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $133,857,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.32 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.58.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

