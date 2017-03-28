Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.12% of Exterran Corp worth $68,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Corp during the fourth quarter worth $6,008,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Corp during the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 28.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm’s market cap is $1.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Howard Weil downgraded Exterran Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation is engaged in the provision of compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services and product sales.

