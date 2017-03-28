Sii Investments Inc. WI Buys 3,375 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $5,246,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 710,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 34.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price objective on Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Express Scripts Holding Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $165,016.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

