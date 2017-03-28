Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) opened at 16.63 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

In other news, insider Anthony Ronald Gridley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.93, for a total transaction of C$54,176.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Evertz Technologies Limited Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited is an equipment provider to the television broadcast telecommunications and media industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure equipment for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their multi-channel digital and high definition television (HDTV) and high bandwidth low latency Internet Protocol (IP) network environments, and by telecommunications and new-media companies.

