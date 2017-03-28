Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Etsy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 100,009 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $1,021,091.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,253.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Etsy by 156.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 494,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $2,356,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace to connect people around the both online and offline for making, selling and buying goods. The Company’s geographical segments include United States and International. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, wholesale partners, manufacturers and Etsy employees.

