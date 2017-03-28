Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Friday morning. Loop Capital currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 10.15 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 100,009 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $1,021,091.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,253.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in Etsy by 7.5% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace to connect people around the both online and offline for making, selling and buying goods. The Company’s geographical segments include United States and International. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, wholesale partners, manufacturers and Etsy employees.

