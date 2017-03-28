Esure Group PLC (ESUR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.14) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESUR. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on shares of Esure Group PLC from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 275 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Esure Group PLC from GBX 211 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.93 ($2.94).

Shares of Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) opened at 233.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.44. Esure Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 183.10 and a one year high of GBX 311.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 974.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Esure Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.38%.

Esure Group PLC Company Profile

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

