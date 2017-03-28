Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $87.69 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $87.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 85.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 18,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,574,839.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $1,667,826.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,260 shares of company stock worth $6,047,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,371,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

