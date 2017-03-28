Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $532,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,541.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,795,514.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,678. 16.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,107,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,834,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,681,000 after buying an additional 73,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

