Essendant Inc (ESND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essendant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Essendant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) opened at 14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Essendant has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $526.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Essendant had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essendant will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Essendant’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

In other Essendant news, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $86,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,913 shares in the company, valued at $814,669.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,947,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,060,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 211,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,291,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 159,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant), formerly United Stationers Inc, is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company stocks an assortment of over 180,000 products in categories, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, office furniture, and automotive aftermarket tools and equipment.

