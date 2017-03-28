Eric Stuart Rosenfeld Purchases 40,000 Shares of Cott Co. (BCB) Stock

Cott Co. (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.54 per share, with a total value of C$421,600.00.

Shares of Cott Co. (TSE:BCB) opened at 16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Cott Co. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.26 billion.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

