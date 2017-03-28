Insider Buying: Cott Co. (COT) Director Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Cott Co. (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) Director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 125,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,689. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cott Co. (NYSE:COT) opened at 12.15 on Tuesday. Cott Co. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.94 million. Cott had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cott Co. will post $0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

COT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Cott during the second quarter valued at about $25,156,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cott during the second quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Cott by 203.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cott by 0.8% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,666,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cott by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

