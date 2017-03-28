Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Insider Eric Ralph Lehman Sells 22,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) insider Eric Ralph Lehman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.85, for a total value of C$568,700.00.
Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) opened at 35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $41.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities set a C$32.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.40.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.
