Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Insider Eric Ralph Lehman Sells 22,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) insider Eric Ralph Lehman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.85, for a total value of C$568,700.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) opened at 35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/eric-ralph-lehman-sells-22000-shares-of-gildan-activewear-inc-gil-stock-updated.html.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities set a C$32.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.