Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.
Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) opened at 77.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.19.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company earned $214 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.08%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
