Equity I. L.L.C. Worldview Sells 144,027 Shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) major shareholder Equity I. L.L.C. Worldview sold 144,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,407,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) opened at 9.65 on Tuesday. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s market cap is $173.17 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. Ooma’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 76.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a provider of communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s hybrid software as a service (SaaS) platform consists of its cloud, on premise appliances, mobile applications and end-point devices. The Company’s communications solutions deliver its PureVoice high-definition (HD) voice quality and integration with mobile devices.

