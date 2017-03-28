Insider Selling: Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) EVP Sells 14,700 Shares of Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 14,700 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $496,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) opened at 30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.19. Equity BancShares Inc has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. As of November 10, 2016, the Company operated through 34 branches located in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

