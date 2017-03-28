Craig Hallum Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) – Analysts at Craig Hallum decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORBCOMM in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Craig Hallum analyst M. Malouf now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.00. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) opened at 9.02 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $641.15 million. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Cupps Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 519.9% in the third quarter. Cupps Capital Management LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 18,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $162,360.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,699.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,597 shares of company stock valued at $287,402. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, including network connectivity, devices and Web reporting applications. The Company’s M2M products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, intermodal containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in the transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, oil and gas, maritime and government industries.

