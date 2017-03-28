Equifax Inc. (EFX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Equifax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) opened at 135.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. Equifax has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $137.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.53 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post $6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Equifax by 370.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Vector Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

