EQT Co. (EQT) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) opened at 58.74 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.15 billion.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $379.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -4.49%.

In other news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary bought 417 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $27,271.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,095,000 after buying an additional 933,499 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,065,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,321,000 after buying an additional 1,344,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EQT by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,025,000 after buying an additional 506,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,465,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,321,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,359,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

