Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Cpcm LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) opened at 93.38 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $53.86 billion. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently -29.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.37 to $57.15 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KLR Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $259,351.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,292.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,250 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $130,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,843 shares of company stock valued at $492,979. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

