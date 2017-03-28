Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Target Price for Enzymotec Ltd (ENZY)

Shares of Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ:ENZY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Enzymotec an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enzymotec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enzymotec in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Enzymotec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) remained flat at $8.80 on Tuesday. Enzymotec has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The firm’s market cap is $201.91 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Enzymotec had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business earned $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enzymotec will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 87.0% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 48.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 32.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enzymotec

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

