Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) opened at 31.45 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Envestnet has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/envestnet-inc-env-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $159,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Crager sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,322 shares in the company, valued at $111,814,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,716 shares of company stock worth $3,995,088. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 76.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.