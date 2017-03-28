CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries Holdings were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 341.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,574,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,096,000 after buying an additional 5,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,228,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,492,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,352,000 after buying an additional 1,023,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 167.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 985,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) opened at 29.24 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The stock’s market cap is $6.82 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. The business earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.14 million. CF Industries Holdings had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. CF Industries Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/envestnet-asset-management-inc-sells-6646-shares-of-cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC lowered CF Industries Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price objective on CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.