Monsanto Company (MON) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 114.09 on Tuesday. Monsanto Company has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Monsanto Company’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Monsanto Company (MON) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/envestnet-asset-management-inc-raises-stake-in-monsanto-company-mon-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr raised Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $105.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.15.

In other Monsanto Company news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $274,114.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Stern sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.