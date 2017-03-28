Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,950,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,451,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,061,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after buying an additional 413,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,175,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,987,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business earned $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $709,176.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $528,089.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,394.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,238 shares of company stock worth $2,942,931. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

