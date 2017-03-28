Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eastgroup Properties worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) opened at 71.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company earned $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/envestnet-asset-management-inc-increases-position-in-eastgroup-properties-inc-egp-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.