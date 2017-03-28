Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 336,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 780,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) opened at 124.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post $9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $240,315.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $749,150 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

