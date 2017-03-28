General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,342,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,763,000 after buying an additional 445,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,069,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,678,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,270,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,140,000 after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,746,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,261,000 after buying an additional 149,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,427,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,844,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) opened at 185.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $194.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.10. The business earned $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

In other news, Director Mary T. Barra sold 9,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.07, for a total value of $1,854,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,594. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

