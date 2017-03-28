Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entravision Communication’s Q1 2017 Earnings (EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entravision Communication in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Dix forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entravision Communication’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVC. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 274,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Entravision Communication’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 145.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 515,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

