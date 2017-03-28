Insider Selling: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 26.93 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-insider-edwin-e-smith-sells-15000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 52.9% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.