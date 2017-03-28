Enservco Corp (ENSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enservco Corp (NYSEMKT:ENSV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEMKT:ENSV) opened at 0.3553 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $13.55 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Enservco Corp has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Enservco Corp Company Profile

Enservco Corporation provides well and fluid management services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s services include frac water heating, hot oiling and acidizing (well enhancement services), and water transfer, water treatment, water hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental (fluid management services) and other general oilfield services.

