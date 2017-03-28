Stephen E. Macadam Sells 10,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) opened at 64.63 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm earned $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.63 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,752,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,775,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 110.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 210,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

