Shares of Engie SA (EPA:GSZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.64 ($15.91).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €14.10 ($15.33) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, S&P Global set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Engie SA (GSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/engie-sa-gsz-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Engie SA

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Middle East, Asia and Africa; Global Gas & LNG, which includes exploration and production of gas and oil, procurement and routing of gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplying accounts in Europe; Infrastructures, which operates the transport, supply and storage of natural gas; and Energy Services, providing multi-technical services in the areas of engineering, installation or energy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.