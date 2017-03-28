Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) to Hold

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

ELGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $15.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endologix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) opened at 7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Endologix has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $581.30 million.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. Endologix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endologix will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) to Hold” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/endologix-inc-elgx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth $846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Endologix by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endologix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 187,246 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endologix by 18.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endologix by 14.7% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,482,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.