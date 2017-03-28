Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR) Director Bradford Cooke Acquires 20,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$89,600.00.

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) opened at 4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 million and a PE ratio of 142.00. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Endeavour Silver Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

