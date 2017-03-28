Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.02.

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) traded up 2.65% on Friday, reaching $24.75. 279,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.32 billion. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/endeavour-mining-corp-edv-price-target-cut-to-c5-50-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Mining Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$30,500.00.

About Endeavour Mining Corp

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

