Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.
EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.02.
Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) traded up 2.65% on Friday, reaching $24.75. 279,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.32 billion. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.
In related news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Mining Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$30,500.00.
About Endeavour Mining Corp
Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.
