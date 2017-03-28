Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1,184,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 88.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) opened at 54.95 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.49 million, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business earned $291.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1,184,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-position-in-red-robin-gourmet-burgers-inc-rrgb-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Bank of America Corp raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.