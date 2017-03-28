907,285 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Acquired by Elliott Management Corp

Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 907,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,923,000. NXP Semiconductors NV comprises approximately 0.7% of Elliott Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elliott Management Corp owned about 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors NV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) opened at 103.22 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38.

WARNING: “907,285 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Acquired by Elliott Management Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/elliott-management-corp-acquires-shares-of-907285-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

About NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

