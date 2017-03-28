Edgar Luce Sells 4,574 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) CFO Edgar Luce sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $432,014.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edgar Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Edgar Luce sold 4,811 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $470,227.14.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edgar Luce sold 4,750 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $469,110.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Edgar Luce sold 5,687 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $531,905.11.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Edgar Luce sold 1,650 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $139,474.50.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.30. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm earned $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ellie-mae-inc-elli-cfo-sells-432014-30-in-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 120.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

ELLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr downgraded Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ellie Mae in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.