Egalet Corp (EGLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. Egalet Corp had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a negative net margin of 251.79%. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) opened at 4.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company’s market capitalization is $119.04 million. Egalet Corp has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGLT. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Egalet Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Gabelli lowered Egalet Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Egalet Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other news, COO Mark Strobeck sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $67,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $298,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan Musial sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $104,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $421,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,772 shares of company stock worth $202,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Egalet Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Egalet Corp Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

