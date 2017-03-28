LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) CFO Edward K. Herdiech Sells 7,721 Shares

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 7,721 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $745,616.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,174.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 95.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 955.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.37 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 77.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth $235,000.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

