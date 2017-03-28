Insider Selling: TESARO Inc (TSRO) VP Sells 229 Shares of Stock

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 156.73 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $8.40 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14. TESARO Inc has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $192.94.

TSRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of TESARO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of TESARO to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corp raised their target price on shares of TESARO from $149.26 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in TESARO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in TESARO by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

