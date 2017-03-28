Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 59.22% and a negative net margin of 1,184.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.05) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) opened at 20.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $741.53 million.

In other news, COO Alexandra Glucksmann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $26,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,191.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $495,490.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, formerly Gengine, Inc, is a genome editing company. The Company is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) technology.

