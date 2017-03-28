Edge Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,922 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Edge Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,822,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $266,816,000 after buying an additional 8,043,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $179,753,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 64.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,131,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,523,000 after buying an additional 5,133,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.84 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other news, Director Steven M. West acquired 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,104.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

