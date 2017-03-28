Echostar Co. (SATS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ECHOSTAR CORP is a publicly traded company. They intend to operate two primary businesses, a digital set-top box business and a fixed satellite services business. Their set-top box business designs, develops and distributes set-top boxes and related products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. “

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Echostar in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) opened at 54.59 on Thursday. Echostar has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company earned $740.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/echostar-co-sats-cut-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echostar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.