eBay Inc (EBAY) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong-Buy”

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $38.08 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Aegis started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.43 on Monday. eBay has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Tierney sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $200,145.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $949,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $964,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,020 shares of company stock worth $10,153,302. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

