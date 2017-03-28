Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Eaton Vance Corp worth $38,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) opened at 44.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $354.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.22 million. Eaton Vance Corp had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Eaton Vance Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 45,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,005,983.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 84,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $3,601,360.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,325,317.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,213 shares of company stock worth $7,625,223.

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

