Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades easyJet plc (EZJ) to “Buy”

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,106 ($13.90) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,053 ($13.23). Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.34) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.08) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,062.59 ($13.35).

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) opened at 999.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 966.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 996.94. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 851.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,578.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.95 billion.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 172 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,620.24 ($2,036.24). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 162,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.29), for a total transaction of £1,591,861.26 ($2,000,579.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 400 shares of company stock worth $383,894.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

