Easyhotel PLC (EZH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on shares of Easyhotel PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) opened at 87.95 on Friday. Easyhotel PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 102.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 53.98 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.84.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £50,025 ($62,869.17). Also, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons bought 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £14,848.50 ($18,660.93).

About Easyhotel PLC

easyHotel plc is a United Kingdom-based owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. The Company operates through two segments: Owned properties and Franchising. The Owned properties segment is involved in hotel operations carried out in the Company’s owned hotels and properties. The Franchising segment includes its franchise hotel operations in connection with the license of the Company’s brand name.

